Ecuador: Former President Lenín Moreno to face trial for bribery

9th Tuesday, December 2025 - 10:29 UTC

Moreno noted that, as president, he detected over 17,000 cracks, refused to receive the work, and initiated arbitration proceedings

Former Ecuadorean President Lenín Moreno (2017-2021) has been ordered to stand trial on bribery charges in the high-profile Sinohydro Case regarding his alleged corruption deeds tied to the construction of the country's largest hydroelectric plant while Moreno served as Vice President under Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

A judge ruled on Monday that there were sufficient elements to presume Moreno’s participation.

Prosecutors contend that during Moreno's tenure as Vice President, he and his family illegally received over one million dollars in bribes from the Chinese state-owned company Sinohydro in connection with the construction of the massive Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant. The total value of alleged bribes paid by Sinohydro in the project is estimated by the prosecution to exceed US$76 million.

According to the prosecution, Moreno illicitly received approximately US$660,000, with US$220,000 presumably going to him and his wife, possibly in the form of a home and furniture. The rest was likely channeled to his extended family, including his brothers, daughter, sisters-in-law, and mother-in-law. However, the bulk of the alleged bribes, totaling US$44 million, supposedly benefited Conto Patiño, a friend of Moreno's.

In response to the criminal proceedings, Moreno has insisted that the case is an act of “vengeance” orchestrated by the political faction of former President Correa. Moreno claims the legal action is retaliation for his rebellion against Correa once he assumed the presidency, which he says prevented a “perpetual dictatorship” in Ecuador.

Moreno, who currently serves as the Organization of American States (OAS) Commissioner for Disability Affairs in Paraguay, defended his innocence in a video message, stating that “not a single cent” has been proven to have been received by him.

He also questioned why key figures from the previous administration, including Rafael Correa and former Vice President Jorge Glas, were not included in the process, noting that they oversaw the contract and inaugurated the works.

Moreno also pointed out that, as president, he detected over 17,000 cracks, refused to receive the work, and initiated arbitration proceedings.