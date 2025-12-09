Falklands Police risk prevention Operation Comet for the festive period

This annual initiative targets one of the highest-risk times of the year, when incidents involving drink-driving historically increase.

The Royal Falkland Islands Police launch Operation Comet, which will run throughout the entire festive period until 1 January 2026. This annual initiative targets one of the highest-risk times of the year, when incidents involving drink-driving historically increase.

During Operation Comet, any driver stopped for a moving traffic offence may be required to provide a breath test at the discretion of the attending officer. Officers will also be carrying out checks on vehicle documents, recording outcomes and taking appropriate action where necessary.

As celebrations begin, we are asking our community to look after one another. If you plan to drink, plan your journey home. Choose a safe lift, arrange a designated driver, or leave the keys behind.

Drink-driving destroys lives. It can take a loved one away from the table this Christmas, a seat left empty because of a preventable choice.

Please help us keep our community safe. Don’t drink and drive.