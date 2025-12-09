Falklands, Sunday 14 December airbridge flight with 84 seats for civilian passengers

9th Tuesday, December 2025 - 23:57 UTC Full article

Unfortunately, MoD has advised that it cannot accommodate all of the passengers impacted and that there will only be 40 civilian seats on Wednesday night’s flight.

Following the cancellation of the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD) airbridge flight on Sunday night, the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) had been advised by MoD that all of the passengers impacted would be rebooked for Wednesday night’s southbound flight.

Unfortunately, FIG has now been advised that MoD cannot accommodate all of the passengers impacted and that there will only be 40 civilian seats on Wednesday night’s flight.

FIG is prioritizing passengers according to the established policy and will contact individuals as soon as possible to confirm whether they have been rebooked.

Prioritization will be reviewed by:

• Those travelling for medical or compassionate reasons

• Students

• Families with young children

• Essential workers, such as doctors (where possible these will also be routed via LATAM)

• Travelers with ongoing travel arrangements or with visa issues

• Those remaining travelers by date order of booking

In order that the backlog is cleared as soon as possible, MoD have committed to 84 seats for civilian passengers for the southbound flight on Sunday 14 December.

While every effort is being made to accommodate all affected passengers, it is likely that if there are any further cancellations that some passengers may not be able to depart prior to Christmas. It is therefore recommended that affected passengers ensure that they have alternative plans in case of additional disruptions. The Director of Education has already issued a note to the parents of students studying overseas.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging period.