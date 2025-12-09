Falklands War iconic Yomper statue recovered with donations

The bronze statue and the flag recovery maintenance appeal received well over £16,000 in a few days

The campaign to preserve the Yomper statue, a tribute to the British forces that yomped across East Falkland, during the Falkland Islands war in 1982, has raised more than £16.000, exceeding its £9,000 target.

Located on Portsmouth Southsea seafront, the campaign was launched by the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN), which is responsible for the statue. From 2 to 9 December, every pound donated was being doubled through match funding led by Lockheed Martin.

The bronze figure, stood exposed to coastal weather and corrosion for more than 30 years, and remembers the final push of the Falklands War, when the Task Force land troops marched from San Carlos to the peaks surrounding Stanley for the final battle and recovery of the Islands from the invading Argentine forces..

According to NMRN, specialist work is now required to stabilize the metal, clean corrosion, repair weather-related deterioration, and restore the plinth and fittings.

The appeal will also support ongoing maintenance of the flag above the statue, which needs regular replacement due to strong winds on the seafront.

The campaign has gathered 96 donations so far and remains open. The statue, long considered a local landmark, remains one of the most recognizable visual symbols of the Royal Marines.

NMRN says the fundraising will help ensure it can continue to be displayed safely and respectfully for years to come.