Fifth Kenyan Police group arrives in Haiti

9th Tuesday, December 2025 - 10:22 UTC

A new contingent of 230 “highly specialized” Kenyan police officers landed at Toussaint Louverture International Airport on Monday, to reinforce the newly established Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in its fight against heavily armed groups.

The fifth Kenyan deployment was welcomed by members of the Haitian government, the director general of the Haitian National Police (PNH), and the diplomatic corps. This deployment increases the total number of Kenyan officers in Haiti to over 700.

GSF Force Commander Godfrey Otunge emphasized the critical timing of the reinforcement. “They arrive at a crucial moment... Their mission is clear: to reinforce, consolidate, and build on the progress already made by the GSF,” Otunge stated, adding that the arrival sends “a strong and unequivocal message: Kenya stands with Haiti, for as long as necessary, until peace prevails.”

The commander highlighted that the GSF, which replaced the now-defunct Multinational Security Support Mission (SSM) in October 2025, has become “more focused, better coordinated, and better equipped, building on the hard lessons learned.”

The new group is part of a troop rotation, as approximately 100 Kenyan officers from the first deployment in July 2025 are scheduled to depart. The GSF, supported by nations including the Bahamas, Jamaica, El Salvador, and Guatemala, has been conducting “targeted, intelligence-led operations” particularly in the West and Artibonite departments.

The GSF deployment remains contentious due to the powerful armed gangs that control an estimated 90% of the capital and surrounding areas.

The mission has already incurred casualties; local reports recall that as of May 2025, gang members had wounded 20 Kenyan soldiers from the previous deployment.

Gang leader and former Police officer Jimmy Chérizier, known as “Barbecue,” previously warned the foreign troops of bloodshed upon their arrival. “We are not waging a peaceful revolution; we are waging a bloody revolution,” he said.

Barbecue maintained that his coalition is prepared for a long fight to “free Haiti from the clutches of traditional politicians and corrupt oligarchs,” assuring that international forces would “lose many men” before announcing a withdrawal.

Commander Otunge acknowledged the dangers, solemnly stating that advances have not been achieved without sacrifice. “We have lost PNH and GSF officers in the line of duty... Their courage reminds us that the price of peace is often high.”