HMS Lancaster, once on South Atlantic Patrol, ends 34 years of exceptional service

9th Tuesday, December 2025 - 23:49 UTC Full article

HMS Lancaster spent her final years operating from the Royal Navy Support Facility in Bahrain, where she proved to be exceptionally effective on operations (Picture: MOD)

HMS Lancaster, at times on South Atlantic patrol and visiting the Falkland Islands, has ended in Bahrein the busiest and longest careers of any major British warship.

Flying her paying-off pennant – a ribbon-like White Ensign whose length reflects her 34 years of service – as she sailed into harbor, the Type 23 frigate was greeted by a 34-gun salute and the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines from HMS Collingwood in Fareham providing the appropriate musical accompaniment.

The 4,500-tonne warship powered down her engines after completing 4,097 days at sea and travelling 816,000 nautical miles – equivalent to 37½ times around the world or almost two return trips to the Moon.

Launched by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the Clyde in 1990 and named after the Duke of Lancaster – a title held by the monarch – HMS Lancaster was commissioned into the Royal Navy in May 1992.

The late Queen remained a frequent visitor throughout the ship's service, attending key milestones and private visits. Her Majesty's sponsorship helped ensure Lancaster regularly made headlines, most notably in 2014 when she posed with nearly 200 sailors in a famous photograph on the ship's bow.

Based in Portsmouth for the vast majority of her career before transferring to Plymouth, HMS Lancaster spent her final three years operating from the UK Naval Support Facility in Bahrain, where she proved to be exceptionally effective on operations.

She was the first ship on task in the Red Sea during heightened threat activity in December 2023, and completed numerous narcotics seizures totaling around £150 million. Her most recent drug bust saw Royal Marines snipers disabling a fast boat from the ship’s Wildcat helicopter.

For her final arrival at the UK Naval Support Facility, Lancaster was greeted by Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Steve Moorhouse, who commanded the ship between 2011 and 2013, and the Royal Navy’s senior officer in the Middle East, UK Maritime Component Commander Commodore Ben Aldous.

”Having had the privilege of commanding Lancaster myself, it is deeply poignant to be onboard for her final port entry after 34 years of outstanding service, almost double her original 18-year lifespan.

Her operational output has been exceptional, particularly during her final three years in the Middle East supporting allies and partners,” Admiral Moorhouse said.

“I pay particular tribute to the ship's company for their professionalism and their families for their unwavering support as we prepare the ship for disposal and look to return personnel to the UK for Christmas.”