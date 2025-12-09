Mystery over María Corina Machado’s whereabouts deepens hours before Nobel Peace Prize ceremony

9th Tuesday, December 2025 - 19:03 UTC Full article

The press conference, expected to be her public reemergence, was scheduled for early Tuesday afternoon in the Norwegian capital

Uncertainty surrounding Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado intensified on Tuesday after the Norwegian Nobel Institute abruptly canceled the press conference where the Peace Prize laureate was expected to make her first public appearance in over a year. With the ceremony scheduled for Wednesday at Oslo City Hall, it remains unclear whether Machado will be able to attend.

“At this point, we cannot provide any information about when or how she will arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony,” said Erik Aasheim, spokesperson for the Norwegian Nobel Institute. He added that Machado herself had acknowledged “how challenging her journey to Oslo will be,” referencing her decision to continue political activity from hiding since August 2024 due to escalating pressure from the Venezuelan government.

The press conference, expected to be her public reemergence, was scheduled for early Tuesday afternoon in the Norwegian capital. Organizers sent an urgent notice to accredited journalists shortly before the event, announcing its postponement without offering a new time.

High international expectations amid total uncertainty

Machado’s possible arrival has sparked intense anticipation among supporters and observers worldwide. Close relatives —including her mother, Corina Parisca— and part of her team have already reached Oslo. Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino is among the invited guests who have arrived, while leaders such as Argentina’s Javier Milei, Ecuador’s Daniel Noboa, and Paraguay’s Santiago Peña are expected to join the delegation.

Her whereabouts, however, remain unknown. Figures within the Venezuelan opposition say they are “awaiting confirmation” from Machado, stressing that any detail about her movements could jeopardize her safety.

Chavista reaction: sarcasm and speculation

Inside Venezuela, senior officials loyal to Nicolás Maduro have mocked the uncertainty surrounding the Nobel laureate. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello remarked sarcastically on his weekly broadcast: “We’re going to miss her,” while sharing alleged information about Machado’s exit from the country.

As the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony approaches, the absence —or unexpected appearance— of Machado could carry significant political implications. For now, with no official updates from the Nobel Institute, the fate of one of the most closely watched laureates in recent years remains suspended in uncertainty.