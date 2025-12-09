Sweden closing Embassy in Bolivia

A concurrent Ambassador based probably in Lima or Buenos Aires will take over in 2026

Swedish Ambassador to Bolivia Johanna Teague announced Monday that her country was downsizing its mission in Bolivia, leading to the closure of the diplomatic mission in La Paz by the end of 2026.

Teague explained that the decision was linked to “Swedish foreign policy priorities, including the security policy challenges and needs in our immediate zone.” This move is part of a larger package that will also end cooperation with four other countries globally: Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Liberia.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry later clarified that this comprehensive reform involves Sweden prioritizing increased support for Ukraine, which is expected to account for approximately 20% of its global cooperation budget in 2026.

It also acknowledged Sweden’s decision, expressing appreciation for its international commitment and humanitarian causes, while emphasizing that diplomatic and fraternal ties built on mutual respect and friendship will continue. Bolivia specifically thanked Sweden for its “important contributions” in sustainable development, environmental conservation, democratic governance, human rights, and gender equality.

Cooperation between Bolivia and Sweden began in 1995, spanning three decades during which they worked on sustainable development, gender equality, democracy, and environmental protection.

Ambassador Teague expressed pride in the path taken and gratitude for the partnerships formed, affirming that Bolivia “is and will continue to be” an important partner.

After the embassy closes, Sweden intends to maintain diplomatic ties through a Concurrent Ambassador to ensure continuity in the bilateral agenda.

The new Concurrent Ambassador for Bolivia will be based in another city where Sweden maintains a standing embassy.

While the announcement did not mention a specific city, historical precedent suggests a strong likelihood of either Lima, Peru, or Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For several decades before 2002, the Swedish Ambassador to Bolivia was non-resident (concurrent) and based in Lima. From 2002 to 2010, the concurrent ambassador was based in Buenos Aires. Sweden also maintains full embassies in Brasília and Bogotá, Colombia, which are often cited for handling services like ordinary passport issuance for Swedish citizens in Bolivia.