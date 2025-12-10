Argentina: Mendoza Province Senate approves copper mining project amid intense protests

10th Wednesday, December 2025 - 10:18 UTC Full article

Further protests are expected to emerge as environmentalist groups oppose what they call “the mining lobby”

The Mendoza Provincial Senate has given final approval to the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the controversial PSJ Cobre Mendocino mining project, with 29 votes in favor, 6 against, and 1 abstention. The decision was reached despite massive protests due to fears of water contamination.

The medium-scale initiative near Uspallata is promoted by Governor Alfredo Cornejo and supported by President Javier Milei. Proponents cite a projected US$600 million investment and the creation of 4,000 jobs over 27 years. The project is considered one of Argentina's most significant mining developments since Bajo de la Alumbrera and aims to produce critical inputs for clean energy technologies.

The approval was secured by the provincial ruling coalition (Cambia Mendoza), which includes UCR and Libertarian personalities, as well as a significant portion of the opposition. The majority was achieved through the backing of legislators from the PRO, Unión Mendocina, the Democratic Party, and five Peronist senators.

During the debate, supporters argued the project was necessary to reverse economic stagnation and rejected the idea of a “false dichotomy that pits mining against agriculture.” However, opposition senators —including many Kirchnerites— criticized the validity of the EIS.

In addition to the PSJ Cobre Mendocino EIS, the Senate also approved three related measures: an EIS for the exploration of the Western Mining District II in Malargüe, the creation of an Environmental Compensation Fund, and a provincial royalty regime.

The vote took place while large columns of socio-environmental assemblies, families, and producers demonstrated outside the Legislature under the banner, “Mendoza's water is not negotiable.”

Activists warn that the mega-mining project poses a grave risk to Mendoza's primary water source for 75% of the provincial population (approximately 1.5 million people) and local agriculture. The Water Assembly claims the process involves highly toxic substances like xanthate and releases heavy metals. Environmental groups are calling the decision a “direct attack by the mining lobby.”

Researchers from the National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET) denounced the suppression of a document that raised concerns about the environmental study's severe flaws, particularly regarding risks to water and archaeological heritage.

Experts warned of the potential for contamination of underground water that recharges the Uspallata stream, impacting the entire vital river basin.

Despite the legislative approval, citizen assemblies are anticipating further mass manifestations, aiming to replicate the 2019 events that successfully reversed a previous attempt to weaken environmental controls on mining.