Coincidences and differences noted in Chile's last debate before runoff

10th Wednesday, December 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Both Jara and Kast agreed that Maduro needs to step down

The last presidential debate ahead of Sunday's runoff in Chile between the far-left candidate Jeanette Jara and the ultraconservative José Antonio left mixed feelings Tuesday evening in Santiago as the country prepares for a continuation of Gabriel Boric Font's policies or a sharp U-turn.

Jara of Unidad por Chile and the Republican Kast faced off in their final eristics confrontation hosted by the National Television Association (Anatel), during which nine issues were addressed, including security, economy, and foreign affairs.

Both candidates announced they would renounce their partisan memberships upon taking office, emphasizing a commitment to leading the entire nation.

“I will resign from my militancy! Because I believe the President of Chile must be above political parties,” Jara argued.

“I will not continue to be a militant of the Republican Party,” Kast pledged.

The rightwing leader insisted he had moved on from his past coalition, while Jara was challenged on offering governability given her affiliation with the Communist Party.

She also criticized Kast for potentially promoting the commutation of sentences for human rights violators, pointing out, “It does not seem correct to me that candidate Kast is promoting commutation of sentences against human rights violators and child abusers.” She also vowed to continue the master plan for prison refurbishment and proposed the construction of five new, high-security facilities.

On the other hand, Kast focused on stricter discipline, supporting segregation within prisons, and implementing mandatory uniforms and hair-cutting for inmates. He also confirmed he would support humanitarian pardons for certain prisoners, clarifying this could include those imprisoned for human rights violations, but insisted all those who committed serious crimes would remain incarcerated.

Regarding immigration, the candidates presented differing approaches to the current undocumented population. Kast took a hardline stance, stating he would not register or regularize any of them, and gave them “92 days” before they lose all state benefits, facing deportation “with only what they are wearing.”

Oppositely, Jara endorsed their registration, adding that those who refuse to register would be expelled.

Jara challenged Kast on his program's position on the newly enacted 40-hour work week law. “We are not going to touch the 40 hours,” he replied, while noting he would study its effects on SMEs. Kast also stressed that “there is no growth without security” and proposed a tax reform to lower the tax burden from 27% to 23%.

The leftwing contender drew the spotlight toward state efficiency, proposing to move the investment project office to the Presidency, modernize ports, and implement the newly approved sectoral permits law.

On the international arena, both agreed Nicolás Maduro must step down from Venezuela's presidency. “He has to leave, totally. I live for him to pay with jail,” said Kast. “Maduro must leave power,” Jara concurred.

Regarding corruption, Jara favored lifting bank secrecy while Kast suggested auditing every state institution because “he who does nothing, fears nothing.”