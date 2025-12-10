Falklands, Additional Voting Opportunity, Returning Officer

The Falkland Islands Government would like to inform voters of an additional opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of the General Election on Thursday 11 December.

Due to an unforeseen change to this week’s cruise ship schedule, it has become apparent that some voters may face difficulty voting at the main polling stations on Election Day.

To support those affected, one of the mobile polling stations will be made available in advance.

• Location: Town Hall

• Date: Wednesday 10 December

• Time: 10:45am – 11:45am

Voters who anticipate difficulty accessing polling stations on Thursday are encouraged to make use of this alternative option.

A reminder that urgent proxies remain available until 16:30 today, Tuesday 9 December, for those who may require them.

To help ease congestion around the Town Hall, the public is kindly asked to be considerate when parking while casting their votes.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Delays by cancelled airbridge

Earlier in the day, the Falkland Islands Government informed that as a result of the cancelled airbridge, “we are aware some potential voters (and/or proxy voters) may not arrive home in time to vote.

“Any voter in this situation qualifies for an emergency and replacement proxy”.

If these circumstances apply to you, please get in touch with Beth Dent on registrargeneral@townhall.gov.fk by 1630 Tuesday 9th December.

Andrea Clausen, Returning Officer