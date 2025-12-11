Argentina's inflation reaches 2.5% in November

Food outpaced overall inflation last month

Argentina's Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated in November, reaching 2.5% for the month, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

This figure represents an increase from the 2.3% inflation recorded in October and is the highest monthly rate since April. So far in 2025, inflation has accumulated an increase of 27.9%, while the year-on-year figure stands at 31.4%.

The continued rise in prices is significantly increasing the cost of living. The Indec reported that the total basic basket (CBT, as per its acronym is Spanish), which determines the poverty line, rose by 3.6% in November, outpacing the general inflation rate.

A typical family of four in Greater Buenos Aires needed an income of more than AR$1,257,329 (US$867) in November to avoid falling into poverty.

Moreover, the basic food basket (CBA), which marks the indigence line, rose 4.1% in November, confirming the intense pressure on essential household consumption.

The category with the highest price increase in November was Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (3.4%), followed by Transport (3.0%).

However, the largest impact was recorded in Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 2.8% nationwide, also surpassing the general inflation rate.

Key inflationary pressures came from regulated prices (2.9%), which led the monthly increase among core components, followed by the core CPI (2.6%).

Within the Food category, there was high volatility, particularly in fruits, vegetables, and meat products. The products with the steepest monthly price hikes included Lemons (30.4%), Delicious apples (19.2%), and various cuts of meat like Roast beef (13.0%) and Rump steak (10.2%).

Conversely, prices fell for Round tomatoes (-26.5%), Chicken eggs (-2.1%), and Fresh whole milk (-1.9%).