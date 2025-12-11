Brazilian-American tapped as next CEO of main soft drink company next year

“I am excited about the future of our business,” Braun said

The Coca-Cola Company announced on Wednesday that Brazilian-American executive Henrique Braun will take over as the company's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 31, 2026.

Braun, currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), will succeed James Quincey, who has served as President and CEO for nine years. Quincey, 60, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the board.

The board also plans to nominate Braun, 57, to run for a director position at the company’s 2026 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Coca-Cola's lead independent director, David Weinberg, called James Quincey a “transformational leader” who successfully guided the company through the Covid-19 pandemic and reshaped its strategy to become a full-service beverage company, adding more than 10 billion-dollar brands to the portfolio, including BodyArmor and Fairlife.

Quincey also introduced the company to the alcoholic beverage market with products like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, leading a 2020 restructuring that streamlined the company by halving its brands and laying off thousands of employees to focus investments on high-growth products.

Braun is a three-decade veteran of Coca-Cola, having joined in Atlanta in 1996. Before his current role as COO, he progressed through senior leadership positions across the globe, including president of International Development (2023–2024), overseeing seven of the company’s nine operating units, president of the Latin America operating unit (2020–2022), and president for Greater China and South Korea (2013–2016).

Born in California and raised in Brazil, Braun holds advanced degrees from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Michigan State University, and Georgia State University.

“My focus will be on continuing the momentum we have built with our system. We will work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers. I am excited about the future of our business and see tremendous opportunities in a rapidly changing global market,” he said in a statement.”

According to the company, Braun's priorities will be the best global growth opportunities, while reaching out to consumer needs and leveraging technology to enhance business performance.