Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (AIM:BOR) said that the Navitas/Rockhopper on its final investment decision (FID) for the Sea Lion development project represents the first step toward establishing the Falkland Islands as an oil and gas producing region.
Borders & Southern, which holds exploration and appraisal assets in the South Falkland Basin, is not a partner in the Sea Lion project but views the development as significant for the broader Falklands oil industry.
Harry Baker, CEO of Borders & Southern, called the decision “a transformational moment for all stakeholders in the Falkland Islands” in the company statement.
Borders & Southern continues to focus on its own Darwin prospect in the South Falkland Basin, where it holds 100% interest in three Production Licences covering nearly 10,000 square kilometers. The company has previously reported that its Darwin discovery contains recoverable liquids estimated at over 460 million barrels.
The announcement was made via a regulatory news service filing to the London Stock Exchange.
And Cristina Kirchner once said that the Falklands belong to Argentina because they are positioned on the continental shelf of Argentina?Posted 16 hours ago +1
Falklands – Geographic Proximity (1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/38561999/Falklands_-Geographical_Proximity
It should be highlighted that one of the first acts of the Governing Junta of Bs As concerned the administration of the Malvinas. Upon arriving in Montevideo from the islands, the penultimate Commander of the Malvinas, Gerardo Bordas, had requested the payment of salaries and rewards corresponding to his position, which were equivalent to those of the Navy captain of a ship at sail. It fell to the Governing Junta that replaced the Viceroyal authority to deal with the matter. The Bs As Junta notified the “Navy Commander of this Station” of the order dated December 13th 1806 by virtue of which “for the matter of expenses and payments, the settlement in the Malvinas be regarded henceforth as a ship at sail, and all employees in that location as dependents of the same ship” and, taking into account that requests for certain payments by the Royal Treasury have been made and some of these have even been paid in this City, such as the rewards for the commander and ministers, armory wages, and some other payments: I have determined, that from now on, all salaries, rewards, wages and other expenses incurred for these premises or locations belonging to them, are paid by the Minister of the Navy of this Station, I am submitting this information to you for your intelligence and I have forwarded it to the Minister of this Station, advising him that on this date I am notifying the General Treasury of the Army and the Royal Treasury to issue certified copies of the Royal Orders kept in the same General Treasury regarding allowances or some other issues of the Malvinas islands. The key importance of this public act of the first national government, only five days after its constitution lies in the evidence of governmental continuity in regard to the Malvinas The previous decisions of the Viceroyal authorities, concerning the remuneration of staff assigned to the Malvinas, were taken over by the new authorities, who ordered the payment of of the rewards owed to the former CommandantPosted 16 hours ago -2