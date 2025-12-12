Are the UK and Argentina discussing easing Falklands-era weapons ban?

12th Friday, December 2025 - 22:54 UTC Full article

Milei has plans to visit the UK in April or May for talks with Starmer and Farage

According to an interview of Argentine President Javier Milei published by The Telegraph this week, the South American country and the United Kingdom are in talks to lift the weapons ban in place since the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas War.

The measure, restricting the sale of any weapon with British components to Buenos Aires if it would enhance the country’s military capability, has effectively prevented Argentina from purchasing most Western military technology for decades.

“There are no world powers without military power... There is no country that counts in the international context if they can't defend their borders,” Milei told The Telegraph.

The US has reportedly played a role in mediating these defense discussions, as Washington views Argentina as a key strategic ally against China and Russia in the South Atlantic.

The British outlet also revealed that Milei was set to visit the UK in April or May, thus becoming the first official visit by an Argentine president since 1998. He expressed interest in meeting both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and opposition leader Nigel Farage, a fierce advocate of British sovereignty over the Islands.

While insisting the Falkland Islands (Malvinas) would be returned to Argentina, Milei maintained he would pursue the claim through “peaceful and diplomatic solutions.” In his rationale, improving the living conditions in Argentine territory could make the Islanders “more willing to recognize that territory as Argentine.”

Downing Street denied any specific talks on relaxing export controls, but sources confirmed that bilateral defense discussions have taken place this year and are scheduled to continue into 2026. In any case, the UK government reiterated that the “Sovereignty of the Falkland Islands is not up for negotiation.”