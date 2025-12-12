Argentina rejects UK and Israeli oil plans for Malvinas

Argentina's Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a vigorous rejection of a reported “Final Investment Decision” by British company Rockhopper Exploration Plc and Israel's Navitas Petroleum Development and Production Limited regarding the “Sea Lion” oil field in the North Falkland Basin.

Buenos Aires stated that the decision to proceed with hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation off the coast of the Malvinas Islands was made without permission from Argentine authorities, branding the move as “unilateral and illegitimate.”

The Foreign Ministry stressed that any unilateral exploitation of natural resources in areas subject to sovereignty disputes was a breach of international law, specifically citing United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2065 (XX) and Resolution 31/49.

“These instruments recognize the existence of a sovereignty dispute between the Argentine Republic and the United Kingdom and urge both governments to resume negotiations... to reach a peaceful and definitive solution to the controversy,” a statement read.

Resolution 31/49 urges parties to refrain from introducing unilateral changes to the situation while negotiations are pending, the San Martín Palace insisted.

Buenos Aires emphasized that the actions were contrary to Argentine law, which requires proper authorization for any hydrocarbon activities on the continental shelf. In response to previous unauthorized activities, Rockhopper Exploration Plc and Navitas Petroleum were previously declared clandestine and disqualified from operating in Argentina for a period of 20 years because any entities —including companies, financial institutions, service providers, and insurers— that participate in or facilitate these projects will be subject to a full range of administrative, legal, and judicial measures, including sanctions and operational restrictions, it was explained.

Argentina “will deepen its action plan to adopt all additional measures, in accordance with international law, that it deems necessary to safeguard its sovereign rights and interests,” the Foreign Ministry further noted.