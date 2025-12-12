Falklands Election: Renewed Legislative; oath ceremony at Government House

Stanley’s five elected MLAs, from left: Darwin Lewis Clifton (844 votes), Dean Dent (701), Cheryl Roberts (694), Stacy Bragger (635) and re-elected Roger Spink (555).

Dr. Andrea Clausen Chief Executive announcing the results. Photo: FITV

As anticipated, close to 11:00pm Thursday 11 December, the results of the Falkland Islands general election were announced by the Returning Officer Dr. Andrea Clausen, and the integration of the new Legislative Assembly for the next four years was confirmed.

On Friday at 10:00am the newly elected eight members of the Legislative Assembly, 5 for Stanley and 3 for Camp will be visiting Government House, where Falklands’ Governor Colin Martin-Reynolds will administer the oaths of allegiance

It was an election result full of surprises given the almost total renewal of the Falklands’ Legislative since four of the five candidates for the circumscription of Stanley running for reelection did not make it, and in Camp only MLA Jack Ford was confirmed.

Voter turnout was also significant, 81.4% in Stanley (1295 votes) and 90% (217 votes) in Camp, according to the Returning Officer.

Stanley representation

In Stanley the FIVE elected were DARWIN LEWIS CLIFTON, (age 69) 844 votes; DEAN DENT, (28) with 701 votes; CHERYL ROBERTS (65), 694; STACY BRAGGER (41), 635 and reelected ROGER SPINK, 555 votes.

This means that only Roger Spink who was a member of the previous Legislative Assembly survived in what was a cruel and severe indication of the dissatisfaction which Stanley voters expressed with the decisions that were taken by the previous Legislature. It was a sad humiliation for Peter Biggs who polled the 2nd lowest total of just 93. The biggest surprise was the fall from favor of the popular Mark Pollard who has been a member of the Legislative Assembly for the previous 8 years. Hundreds of voters deserted him this time.

Cheryl Roberts, co-owner of Beauchene Fishing Co. Ltd. said she was elated by her victory and that her priority now was persuade the Government, the Private Sector and Legislative Assembly to work together.

Lewis Clifton, a leading official of the Byron Marine Company, said he was humbled by the level of support which he received from the electorate. His main concern was to find ways to reduce the cost of electricity to the inhabitants of the city of Stanley. He also felt that a better understanding of financial management was imperative.

A former MLA Stacy Bragger who missed out on being elected 4 years ago by just 3 votes, said he was delighted to return to Government and that the future management of the Falklands oil industry in the Falklands was going to be a major task for the new Assembly to come to terms with.

Roger Spink, a former Managing Director of the Falkland Islands Company, and an MLA for the past 8 years, said he was very happy that the electorate had confidence in his ability and had voted for him. A major priority for the Assembly would be dealing with the advance of oil exploration since the announcement by the Government of an agreement for exploitation off the cost of the Falkland Islands.

Dean Dent, “young and keen” in his manifesto published in Penguin News summarized what he believes are the Key Priorities, Increased scrutiny and oversight of capital projects; Improved efficiency within government departments; Reduction of unnecessary expenditure; Delivery of affordable, appropriate; social housing; Greater transparency between the Assembly and the public.

Camp representation

Results in the Camp constituency with four candidates and three benches:

Jack Ford retains the seat he won in a by-election in 2023. He said that he was pleased that his number of votes had increased which indicated that the electorate must have been happy with his contribution to the Legislative Assembly over the past 2 years. He was also pleased that the 2 other candidates who have been elected live permanently on sheep farms.

Dorothy Gould who with her husband owns the sheep farm of Pebble Island on West Falklands (scene of an SAS raid on Argentine aircraft in 1982) she was rather shocked to be elected and was preparing herself for hard work ahead.

Michael Peter Goss who lives at Horseshoe Bay some 30 miles from Stanley he aim now was to keep in touch with the electorate and visit West Falklands as much as possible to listen to the view of the inhabitants.

Defeated candidate Andrew Watson said he had no hard feelings in terms of not being elected and was just pleased that there were 4 candidates which ensured an election. He said he will return to sheep farming at Rincon Grande.

