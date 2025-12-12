Messi lands in India for fan tour, including 21-meter statue unveiling

12th Friday, December 2025

“India is a passionate football nation,” Messi said ahead of his trip

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi has landed in India for his highly anticipated three-day, four-city tour that has ignited widespread fan frenzy.

The highlight of the first leg in Kolkata will be the virtual unveiling of a massive 21-meter (70-foot) iron statue of Messi, which depicts the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner holding the World Cup trophy aloft. The virtual unveiling, rather than an in-person appearance, was arranged due to security considerations.

Messi, 38, is scheduled to visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, where he is reportedly scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks his first trip to India since 2011.

In Kolkata, a dedicated “Hola Messi” fan zone has been set up, featuring a life-sized replica of the star seated on a throne and a reconstruction of his Miami home, complete with mannequins of his family members.

Monty Paul, the main sculptor behind the towering statue, noted that the structure was built in just 40 days. “It's a matter of pride to build the sculpture of Messi. It's the tallest statue I have made,” Paul told AFP.

During his brief stay in Kolkata, the Inter Miami star is slated to play a short friendly match and meet with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricket captain Saurav Ganguly.

Ahead of his arrival, Messi released a statement expressing his enthusiasm for the tour: “India is a very special country, and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago—the fans were fantastic,” Messi said. “India is a passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game.”

The tour’s itinerary also includes appearances alongside the Uruguayan Luis Suárez and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who will join events in Mumbai.

In Hyderabad, Messi will participate in a special football clinic designed to inspire young players, including those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Messi arrives in India fresh off winning his second consecutive Major League Soccer MVP award after leading Inter Miami to the MLS title.