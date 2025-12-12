Severe storms cause havoc in São Paulo

Several cancellations and diversions were reported at Guarulhos, arguably the busiest airport in South America

Millions were left without power, and air traffic around the airports of Congonhas and Guarulhos became chaotic after a massive blackout hit São Paulo for more than 24 hours following a severe extratropical cyclone that swept through the metropolitan area.

Authorities reported Thursday that more than a million people were still without electricity, and hundreds of flights remained canceled, causing widespread disruption at the city's two major airports amid wind gusts of over 90 kilometers per hour.

The storm, which hit on Wednesday, initially left over two million people without power. As of Thursday, roughly 1.2 million customers had still not had their service restored.

Enel, the city's primary electricity company, described the damage to the electrical infrastructure as “historic.” The São Paulo state government has publicly demanded that Enel present a comprehensive plan to handle the crisis, which fueled public outrage after television footage showed the company's parking lot full of emergency vehicles seemingly idling.

The 12 hours of fierce winds also toppled at least 231 trees across the city, contributing to infrastructure damage and blocking streets. The power failures have also severely impacted essential services, with water utility company Sabesp reporting widespread cuts to the water supply in several neighborhoods.

In Congonhas, 39 arrivals and 28 departures were canceled on Thursday, adding to the high number of flights scrapped on Wednesday, while Guarulhos reported 72 cancellations and 28 diversions as airlines adjusted their schedules to the adverse weather, with winds of up to 98 km/h on Wednesday.