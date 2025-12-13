Chile headed for pivotal runoff elections

Political analysts widely view the election as a contest between extremes

Chileans head to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president in a high-stakes runoff that pits the governing leftist coalition against the hard-right opposition. The election is highly polarized and will determine the direction of the country amid growing concerns over security, migration, and economic stagnation.

Jeannette Jara represents the continuity of the leftwing Unity for Chile of incumbent President Gabriel Boric Font against the Republican (rightwing) José Antonio Kast, who is making his third attempt to reach La Moneda on his harsh stance regarding irregular migrants and also promising broad tax cuts.

Sunday's runoff follows the Nov. 16 elections, where former Labor Minister Jara secured approximately 27% of the vote, narrowly edging out former Congressman Kast, who finished with about 24%.

Both candidates have made security a central pillar, but with opposing approaches. Kast promises a hardline, “iron fist” strategy, including military deployment to troubled areas and harsher penalties. Jara focuses on strengthening the police, investing in the prison system, and cutting off the financial streams of organized crime.

On the economic front, Jara advocates for boosting social rights, raising the minimum wage, and implementing a more progressive tax system. Kast, an admirer of Argentine President Javier Milei, proposes a radical reduction in the State's size and lowering the tax burden on businesses.

Political analysts widely view the election as a contest between extremes. Despite Jara's narrow win in the first round, Kast is generally seen as the favorite, largely because other right-wing candidates who collectively took over 50% of the vote in the first round have endorsed him. His victory would mark the most significant conservative shift in Chile's leadership since the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

For the first time since 2012, voting is compulsory for most citizens, with fines imposed for non-voters. Over 15 million citizens are eligible to cast their ballots, with polls open from 8 am to 6 pm local time.

The winner is scheduled to take office on March 11, 2026.