Falkland Islands’ newly elected lawmakers sworn in after landmark election

13th Saturday, December 2025 - 09:43 UTC Full article

The 2025 election resulted in an almost complete renewal of the Assembly, reflecting strong voter dissatisfaction with the outgoing legislature, particularly in Stanley. Photo: Government House

The newly elected members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were formally sworn in on Friday during a ceremony at Government House, marking the start of a new four-year legislative term following a highly disruptive general election.

The oath ceremony was held in the presence of Governor Colin Martin-Reynolds, senior government officials and family members, after results were confirmed late on Thursday night. The Falkland Islands Government welcomed the incoming legislators in a public message, congratulating those who “have now taken their Executive Council oaths in the presence of the Governor, Government officials and family members.”

The 2025 election resulted in an almost complete renewal of the Assembly, reflecting strong voter dissatisfaction with the outgoing legislature, particularly in Stanley. Of the five MLAs elected for the capital, only one—Roger Spink—retained his seat. In the Camp constituency, Jack Ford was the sole incumbent to secure re-election.

Voter turnout was notably high, with 81.4% participation in Stanley and 90% in Camp, according to Returning Officer Dr. Andrea Clausen.

Stanley: sweeping change in the capital

Stanley elected Darwin Lewis Clifton (844 votes), Dean Dent (701), Cheryl Roberts (694), Stacy Bragger (635) and Roger Spink (555).

Lewis Clifton, a senior official at Byron Marine Company, said he was “humbled” by the level of support he received, adding that reducing electricity costs and improving financial management would be key priorities.

Cheryl Roberts, co-owner of Beauchene Fishing Co. Ltd., said she was “elated” by the result and called for closer cooperation between government, the private sector and the Assembly.

Dean Dent, the youngest elected MLA at 28, said his focus would be on “greater scrutiny of public spending, efficiency within government, and improved transparency with the public.”

Former MLA Stacy Bragger, returning to office after narrowly missing out four years ago, said the future management of the Falklands’ oil industry would be “one of the major challenges” facing the new Assembly.

Roger Spink, the only returning MLA from Stanley, said he was pleased voters had renewed their confidence in him, noting that oil exploration would be a central issue in the coming term.

Camp: continuity and local representation

In the Camp constituency, Jack Ford retained the seat he won in a 2023 by-election. He said the increase in his vote total suggested approval of his work over the past two years and welcomed the election of representatives who live permanently on sheep farms.

Dorothy Gould, co-owner of Pebble Island farm in West Falklands, said she was “rather shocked” by her election but was preparing for “hard work ahead.”

Michael Peter Goss, who lives near Horseshoe Bay, said his priority would be staying in close contact with constituents across West Falklands.

Outgoing candidate Andrew Watson said he had “no hard feelings” over his defeat and was satisfied that voters had a genuine choice, adding that he would return to sheep farming.

The swearing-in ceremony formally completes the transition to a new Legislative Assembly that will now set policy direction for the Falkland Islands through 2029, with economic management, energy costs and natural resource development expected to dominate the agenda.