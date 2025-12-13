First case of super flu K confirmed in Mexico

13th Saturday, December 2025 - 08:56 UTC Full article

This highly contagious variant exhibits clinical characteristics similar to common seasonal influenza

Mexico's Health Ministry confirmed late Friday the country's first human case of the Influenza A H3N2 subclade K variant, a strain commonly referred to in the media as “super flu K.” The case was detected by the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER). The patient received antiviral treatment and has since recovered.

The Ministry emphasized that this variant exhibits clinical characteristics similar to common seasonal influenza, and its medical management does not differ from standard practice. “The main prevention tool remains vaccination, and the variant does not represent a cause for alarm for the population,” the agency said in a statement.

Despite classifying the variant as presenting no additional risk, the Ministry stressed that the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (SINAVE) is maintaining continuous, reinforced monitoring for both this case and potential new infections.

Authorities used the confirmation to urge the citizenry to visit health centers and vaccination posts to receive their winter season doses for influenza, Covid-19, and pneumococcus.

The Ministry highlighted that these vaccinations are essential for reducing risks, complications, and hospitalizations, particularly for vulnerable sectors, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, health personnel, and individuals with comorbidities.

The H3N2 subclade K variant's symptoms generally include high fever, persistent dry cough, sore throat, severe fatigue, muscle aches, and headache. In certain cases, it can exacerbate existing chronic conditions.

The public was reminded that anyone testing positive for influenza should seek early medical care, use a face mask, and maintain isolation measures when necessary to prevent further spread.

Harsh measures against this disease have already been reported in England, Spain, France, and other parts of Europe.