Five-month preemptive arrest for former Bolivian President Arce

13th Saturday, December 2025 - 09:19 UTC

“We haven't left, we're here, we're innocent,” Arce insisted as he was transferred to prison (Pic REUTERS)

Former Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora has been placed under preemptive arrest at the San Pedro detention facility in La Paz for five months, pending a corruption inquiry regarding the mismanagement of funds intended for indigenous projects when he served as Economy Minister under Evo Morales (2006-2019).

Anti-corruption Judge Mario Helmer Laura ruled that Arce, who was placed in custody two days prior, ordered the prison administration to guarantee Arce's physical safety in a location “separate” from the general convicted population.

The Public Prosecutor's Office charged Arce with “breach of duty and uneconomical conduct” for allegedly authorizing disbursements from the Indigenous, Native, Peasant, and Agricultural Development Fund (Fondioc) for projects that were either never executed or only partially completed.

The State Attorney argued that of the more than 3,500 projects financed by the Economy Ministry, “not even half have been completed,” while evidence showed “disbursements to the personal accounts of” indigenous organization leaders.

During the six-hour virtual preliminary hearing, Arce, 62, pleaded “absolutely innocent” and characterized his arrest as having “clearly political” motives. He accused the current government of Rodrigo Paz Pereira of “looking for scapegoats” to deflect attention from current national issues.

Additionally, Arce contested the legality of his arrest, claiming he was intercepted by “hooded men” and was initially not shown a warrant. Despite the guarantees offered, the judge concluded that Arce failed to completely dispel the risk of obstructing justice, resulting in his effective incarceration.

As he was transferred to San Pedro prison under heavy police protection, the former president briefly addressed the media: “We haven't left, we're here, we're innocent.” Furthermore, his defense argued against detention, citing his age and an oncological condition, which the magistrate found unsubstantiated, absent any updated medical certificates.