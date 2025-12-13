Uruguayan President vaccinated against measles

Orsi was among those who needed to complete their two-dose scheme

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi and several members of his cabinet received the measles vaccine at the Executive Tower on Friday, underscoring the government's push for immunization following a regional health alert and a small domestic outbreak.

The inoculations were administered immediately after a Council of Ministers meeting. In addition to Orsi, among those receiving their doses were Presidential Secretary Alejandro Sánchez, Deputy Secretary Jorge Díaz, and Ministers Tamara Paseyro (Housing and Land Management) and Pablo Menoni (Tourism).

These officials were vaccinated because they reportedly lacked one of the two required doses needed for full protection against the highly contagious disease.

Health Minister Cristina Lustemberg confirmed that approximately 20,000 people across Uruguay have been vaccinated against measles in the last ten days, citing the public's positive response to the health authorities' warning.

The government's urgency stems from an outbreak in the town of San Javier, in the Río Negro department (province), where seven measles cases have been confirmed. “The seven confirmed cases have an epidemiological link,” said Lustemberg. The outbreak “is under control,” she added.

The initial cases were linked to individuals who had recently traveled to Bolivia. The cases have been concentrated in the rural community of Colonia Ofir, a religious enclave with historically low vaccination rates.

Uruguay's Health Ministry is emphasizing the importance of vaccination to maintain Uruguay's status of eliminating endemic measles transmission, which the country has held since 1999. Lustemberg insisted that the vaccine is available free of charge at all vaccination centers and is especially recommended for individuals born between 1967 and 1987, children between 13 and 15 months of age, and everybody needing to complete the two-dose regimen required for full immunity.

The outbreak led to the suspension of in-person classes and year-end public gatherings in San Javier as local authorities ramped up an intensified door-to-door campaign to verify vaccination schedules.

Colonia Ofir is a rural community about 15 kilometers from San Javier, known for its traditional 19th-century customs, limited social media connection, and low vaccination coverage due to religious beliefs.