Argentine Air Traffic Controllers announce strikes

15th Monday, December 2025 - 09:17 UTC

Air traffic controllers need between two and three jobs to make ends meet

The Association of Technicians and Employees of Aeronautical Protection and Security (aTEPSA), the union representing Argentine air traffic controllers, has announced a schedule of national strikes set to disrupt both domestic and international flights in the coming days, following the breakdown of negotiations with the Argentine Air Navigation Company (EANA).

ATEPSA stated that negotiations with EANA failed to resolve ongoing labor and operational demands, alleging a “brutal intransigence and absence of dialogue” from current EANA authorities, in office since 2024.

The union previously staged operational interruptions in November, primarily impacting cargo aviation, and claims the company has failed to honor signed agreements and respond to over 60 operational complaints.

Among ATEPSA's central demands are the reinstatement of laid-off workers in airports facing personnel emergencies, the reopening of wage bargaining, and a revision of meal and tenure allowances.

The union lamented the current financial hardship faced by its members, stating that controllers are forced to hold “two or three activities to make ends meet” due to inadequate salaries, which they argue violates principles established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

ATEPSA’s action plan involves a series of staggered work stoppages throughout December as per the following schedule:

On Dec. 17 from 8 am to 11 am (affecting domestic takeoffs), on Dec. 18 | 4 pm to 7 pm (affecting domestic takeoffs), on Dec. 23 from 7 pm to 11 pm (affecting domestic takeoffs), on Dec. 27 from 2 pm to 5 pm (affecting international takeoffs at all airports), on Dec. 29 from 8 am to 11 am (afffecting all flights at all airports nationwide).

The union made it clear, however, that the measures will only affect the departure of aircraft. During the strike hours, air traffic controllers will restrict clearances for aircraft on the tarmac, limiting pushbacks and taxiing. Additionally, they will not receive or transmit any flight plans.

Nevertheless, all operations regarding aircraft declaring an emergency, as well as sanitary, humanitarian, government, and search and rescue (SAR) services, are exempt from the stoppage.