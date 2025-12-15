Bolivian Supreme Court CJ mugged while on vacation in Brazil

15th Monday, December 2025 - 10:18 UTC Full article

“Crime has no borders,” Saucedo insisted

Bolivia's Supreme Court (TSJ) Chief Justice Romer Saucedo and his family were robbed on Dec. 6 while vacationing in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, Brazil, it was reported this weekend in La Paz.

The incident, which occurred at a hotel on Leonor da Silva Quadros Street, was captured by security cameras and reportedly involved at least three assailants.

The robbery took place at the Canto do Atlântico hotel. According to O Globo, the three perpetrators arrived in a vehicle. Security footage shows one armed man, dressed in a blue T-shirt, entering the establishment and threatening a hotel employee and another person. According to the police report, the assailants stole multiple items, including a Bulova wristwatch valued at approximately US$600, two cell phones, a car key, and US$500 in cash, as well as belongings from family members and other hotel guests.

The magistrate confirmed to G1 that he was left without a cell phone after the incident but expects to recover access to his personal accounts upon his return to Bolivia.

Saucedo, one of Bolivia's most prominent public figures, expressed deep concern over the impact of the robbery on his children and publicly criticized the Brazilian government's handling of crime. “I have a lot of affection for Brazil, but the government has neglected the fight against drug trafficking and crime. Crime has no borders. I was victimized in front of my children, and three children had to endure facing a coward with a firearm. The Brazilian government, despite having cameras, has yet to respond,” he argued.

The São Paulo State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) confirmed in an official statement that the Guarujá Police Station had opened an investigation. However, no suspects have yet been identified.

Meanwhile, the Guarujá City Hall clarified that it was not officially notified of Saucedo's presence, confirming that his stay in Brazil was a private or leisure trip.