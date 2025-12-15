Falklands, First Sitting of the new Legislative Assembly

Newly elected MLAs at their first sitting in the Legislative Assembly Chamber at Stanley’s Town Hall

The Falkland Islands newly elected Legislative Assembly held its first sitting Monday 15th December following the General Election on the 11th of December. At the sitting, all Members swore the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Due Execution of Office, marking the commencement of the 2025-2029 Assembly’s term.

The Assembly also elected the Members of Executive Council for its first year. MLA Jack Ford was elected to represent Camp, MLA Lewis Clifton OBE to represent Stanley, and MLA Cheryl Roberts was elected to the third seat, open to either constituency.

In addition, the Assembly elected its presiding officers. Keith Biles OBE was re-elected as Speaker of the House, and Nadia Knight was elected as Deputy Speaker.

Speaking in the motion for adjournment, each Member thanked the public for the confidence demonstrated in their being elected, expressed their excitement for the work of the coming years, and committed verbally their support of the Islands development in this new political term.

The Legislative Assembly now begins its work on behalf of the people of the Falkland Islands for the coming term.