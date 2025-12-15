Peru declares health alert over H3N2 and measles

Travelers returning from Europe or the United States must be alert for respiratory symptoms, the Peruvian authorities highlighted

Peru's Health Ministry (Minsa) has declared a nationwide Epidemiological Alert (No. 008-2025) as a preventative measure against the potential entry and spread of infectious diseases, including the seasonal Influenza A (H3N2) subclade K variant and measles.

The alert was issued this weekend through the National Center for Epidemiology, Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in response to heightened risk factors, specifically increased international travel, high domestic mobility, and large crowds expected during the upcoming end-of-year holidays

The declaration seeks to strengthen the national health system's capacity across all public and private facilities. This includes reinforcing measures in epidemiological surveillance through intensified monitoring for disease patterns and potential outbreaks, optimizing the ability to identify and confirm diseases, intensifying vaccination campaigns with a priority on vulnerable groups, and ensuring timely care in the event of outbreaks.

Minsa confirmed that the move is in direct response to reports of rising global epidemics, citing the circulation of Influenza A (H3N2) subclade K in the Northern Hemisphere (particularly Europe and the United States), as well as outbreaks of measles and highly pathogenic avian influenza worldwide.

Official reports from Peru's National Institute of Health (INS) confirm that no cases of the seasonal H3N2 subclade K variant have been identified in the South American country to date. Minsa currently assesses the risk of an H3N2 outbreak in Peru as mild to moderate.

Health Minister Luis Quiroz called on the population to make sure their immunization against influenza is up-to-date, especially for children under five, adults over 60, and individuals with comorbidities. Additionally, he recalled the importance of frequent and proper hand washing, as well as covering the mouth and nose with the forearm or a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing.

In case of symptoms, Peruvians were advised to stay home, wear a mask, and practice physical distancing. Well-ventilated spaces are also to be preferred.

Travelers returning from Europe or the United States must be alert for respiratory symptoms and should inform health facilities of their travel history if they seek medical attention, the authorities also underlined.

H3N2's main symptoms include fever, cough, headache, nasal congestion, and general malaise, including fatigue, muscle aches, and chills