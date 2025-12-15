Two dead in Rhode Island university shooting

15th Monday, December 2025

A shooting on the campus of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday left at least two people dead and eight seriously injured, reigniting national fears over gun violence at educational institutions.

The incident occurred at the university’s engineering building (Barus and Holley Engineering building) late Saturday afternoon while students were taking exams.

Providence police confirmed the casualties and immediately urged the public to “take shelter and avoid the area until further notice.” Brown University activated its emergency protocols, ordering students and staff to remain sheltered and declaring the campus unsafe for movement.

US President Donald Trump confirmed via his Truth Social platform that FBI agents were working at the scene alongside local police. He initially stated that a suspect had been arrested, but later retracted the information, emphasizing that the operation was still active and the suspect had NOT been apprehended.

Police detained an individual early Sunday morning as a person of interest following a tip that led authorities to a Hampton Inn in Coventry, Rhode Island. However, Providence Police announced late Sunday that the individual would be released after it was established that it was not the suspect.

“The status of safety in our community remains unchanged, and we believe that you remain safe in our community,” said Providence Mayor Brett Smiley during a late Sunday press conference.

Authorities have not yet provided details about the attacker's identity or the specific circumstances that led to the shooting.

Mia Tretta, a junior at Brown University, survived being shot in the abdomen during a 2019 mass shooting at Saugus High School in California. Tretta was studying in her dorm when she received the emergency alerts on Saturday. “No one should ever have to go through one shooting, let alone two,” she underlined.