Díaz-Granados reelected for second term at helm of CAF

16th Tuesday, December 2025 - 22:22 UTC Full article

Colombian lawyer Sergio Díaz-Granados was re-elected on Tuesday as the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean's (CAF) Executive President for a second, consecutive five-year term after getting the nod from the entity's Board of Directors.

Tuesday's decision reflects a strong vote of confidence from shareholder countries following a period of record-breaking institutional growth. Under Díaz-Granados, the CAF reached unprecedented growth, with annual approvals exceeding US$16 billion.

Additionally, the bank secured a US$7 billion capital increase, the largest in its history, coupled with a geographic expansion through the addition of six new countries, including El Salvador, Honduras, and Barbados, as well as Chile's return as a full member.

The CAF was granted an AA+ rating from S&P Global, the highest in the institution’s history.

Furthermore, Díaz-Granados, who has been recognized by TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2025, has outlined an ambitious roadmap, with its sights on doubling the portfolio by 2031. Having already met the goal of 40% “green” financing ahead of schedule in 2024, the CAF now aims for 50% green financing by 2030.

The bank has also announced a US$40 billion investment over the next five years to support renewable energy, biodiversity, and climate adaptation.

In the private sector, the CAF plans to boost regional productivity through increased collaboration.

Díaz-Granados' re-election solidifies CAF’s position as the multilateral bank with the greatest geographic presence in the region. The leadership team intends to use this strengthened position to act as a “region of solutions” for global challenges like the energy transition and poverty reduction, it was explained.