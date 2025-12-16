Kast meets with Boric before trip to BA for talks with Milei

Kast is meeting Tuesday with Milei to further cement regional alliances

Chilean President-elect José Antonio Kast emerged from his first transition meeting with incumbent President Gabriel Boric at La Moneda Palace on Monday, promising that his incoming administration will be a “much broader government” focused on national unity to address priority issues.

Kast, who secured a decisive victory in Sunday’s runoff election, stressed that his proposed “emergency government” must transcend partisan politics.

“This emergency government must be reflected in a government of national unity on priority issues, and I believe we will all agree on that,” Kast said in his first official statement from the Executive’s headquarters.

The President-elect, accompanied by his wife María Pía Adriasola and key members of his team, emphasized the need for a unified state approach to national crises.

“I believe we will all agree that there are certain situations that affect us across the board in terms of security, health, education, and housing, which require state policies,” he stated.

The Republican Party leader made it clear that his administration would seek to govern beyond his political base, hinting at broad appointments. “This is not the government of one person, it is not the government of one political party, but it will be a much broader government to achieve understanding on those fundamental issues.” He promised announcements and “pleasant surprises” regarding his cabinet in the coming weeks.

Monday's meeting included sessions between outgoing and incoming teams while Boric and Kast spoke privately for over an hour.

Kast described the conversation as “very positive, very republican, in the best sense of the word,” adding that it allowed him to learn about the functioning of the state and the “most complex situations” that must be addressed. He specifically noted Boric's commitment to assist with the transition once the new ministerial team is named. “The president has expressed his willingness to collaborate in every way possible, once we know who will be part of the next government's team,” Kast said.

On Tuesday, Kast is due in Buenos Aires for talks with the like-minded Javier Milei to discuss regional alliances and developments while pursuing rigorous fiscal discipline and combating crime. Kast already attended Milei's inauguration in 2023, but their bond dates back to the previous year.

Additionally, it was reported that Kast might seek to persuade Economist José Luis Daza, who holds dual citizenship and currently serves as Argentina's Secretary of Economic Policy, to join the future Chilean cabinet, potentially as Finance Minister.