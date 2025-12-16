Machado has fractured vertebra en route to Oslo, Norwegian media

Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado has been diagnosed with a fractured vertebra following her high-stakes escape to Oslo, according to the Norwegian daily Aftenposten.

The injury was identified during an examination at the Ullevål University Hospital in the Norwegian capital, where medical staff detected several injuries, the most significant being the spinal fracture, which reportedly occurred during the first leg of her clandestine journey.

The injuries are believed to have been sustained last Monday when Machado fled Venezuela aboard a small fishing vessel. The five-hour transit across open water toward the Caribbean island of Curaçao was reportedly marked by extreme weather, including high winds and heavy swells.

“The patient's condition is considered linked to the extreme physical conditions during her journey from Venezuela,” a source familiar with the case told Aftenposten. “The journey included five hours in an open-sea vessel under very intense circumstances.”

Magalli Meda, Machado’s spokesperson, confirmed the diagnosis and clarified the Nobel laureate's status. While the spinal injury will require Machado to prolong her stay in Norway to receive medical treatment and follow-up care, Meda emphasized that her commitment to Venezuela remains unchanged.

Machado is currently awaiting further medical recommendations on whether she will require specialized treatment in Scandinavia. Despite the physical toll, Machado reportedly intends to return to Venezuela. The pain has not prevented her from engaging in several activities while in Oslo, including a visit to the Norwegian Parliament (Storting).

The Venezuelan opposition leader arrived in Oslo early Thursday morning, traveling in secret via Curaçao and the United States. Due to the logistical complexities of her escape, she was unable to attend the official Nobel Peace Prize ceremony on Wednesday. Her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa Machado, accepted the prestigious award on her behalf.

Machado was awarded the prize for her “unwavering struggle for democracy and human rights” in Venezuela, where she has been a leading voice against the administration of Nicolás Maduro.