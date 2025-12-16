Milei and Kast signal “new era” of bilateral ties

In his first international trip since winning Chile's runoff election, President-elect José Antonio Kast met with Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday at the Casa Rosada. Kast's trip marked a milestone in the relationship between the two Southern Cone nations.

During the meeting, President Milei formally reiterated his congratulations to Kast on his recent electoral victory. Furthermore, both leaders established a “roadmap” for joint work beginning in March 2026, focusing on enhanced cooperation on border control and a unified front against transnational organized crime, together with new initiatives to promote cross-border investment and trade.

Additionally, both rightwing politicians agreed on the resumption of high-level bilateral mechanisms to modernize regional connectivity.

Milei then confirmed his attendance at Kast’s inauguration ceremony, scheduled for March 11 in Santiago. The official communiqué emphasized that the relationship will be guided by “the defense of freedom, life, and private property.”

Beyond diplomatic formalities, a central objective of Kast's visit was a meeting with José Luis Daza, the dual national currently serving as Argentina’s Deputy Economy Minister. Kast is reportedly seeking to recruit Daza for his upcoming administration, potentially as Finance Minister.

In this regard, the Catholic lawyer admitted that “all possibilities are open,” while any appointment would remain a “personal decision” for Daza.

Both leaders posed with a chainsaw inside the presidential office as the images were broadcast on Milei's TikTok account. “Freedom is advancing throughout Latin America,” Kast pointed out. “Long live freedom, damn it,” replied Milei.