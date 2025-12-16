Peru confirms first 2 cases of H3N2 “variant K” flu

Both cases have been discharged from their hospitals and reported to be out of danger

Peru's Health Ministry (Minsa) officially confirmed on Monday the detection of the first two cases of the Influenza A (H3N2) subclade K variant in the country, just one day after issuing a national epidemiological alert to monitor the potential entry of respiratory diseases during the holiday season.

The patients identified are two minors, aged one and eight, respectively, who were treated at the Villa El Salvador Emergency Hospital and the Hipólito Unanue National Hospital in Lima. Health authorities confirmed that both children have already been discharged and are out of danger.

National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention, and Disease Control (CDC Peru) Director César Munayco insisted during a press conference that while the virus is now circulating, it does not constitute a pandemic.

Peru joined Costa Rica and Mexico as one of the first countries in the region to confirm the presence of this specific subclade, which has already been detected in 32 countries, including the United States and Australia.

Munayco noted that the probability of a widespread epidemic in the immediate future is low, primarily because Peru is currently in its summer season. “Respiratory conditions tend to increase in winter. We are preparing for a potential increase in cases next year during the colder months,” he explained.

Despite the low immediate risk, public health experts warn that the high transmissibility of the H3N2 variant could strain the national health system if it reaches more vulnerable areas.

Public Health Specialist Javier Llamoza warned that the virus could spread rapidly in regions with rainy or cold climates, such as the Peruvian jungle. Additionally, “we have been informed that the Cayetano Heredia Hospital in Piura no longer has any vaccines,” Llamoza stated, calling it a systemic issue that must be addressed before respiratory infections peak.

Health authorities are urging the population to remain vigilant, particularly as end-of-year festivities increase domestic and international travel