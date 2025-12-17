Paraguay among key US allies, says Charge d’Affaires

Robert Alter, Charge d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Asunción, has characterized Paraguay as one of the United States' most significant global allies. Speaking with Radio Ñandutí, Alter highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties following the signing of a new security cooperation agreement aimed at dismantling organized crime.

The diplomat emphasized that the recently signed security pact marks a pivotal step in the strategic alliance between the two nations. He noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has recently signaled to the international community that Paraguay held a central position among Washington's strategic partners.

While security remains a cornerstone of the relationship, Alter explained that the scope of bilateral cooperation was expanding into several sectors, including critical minerals essential for modern industry, strengthening logistical resilience, and collaborating on Artificial Intelligence (AI) development.

Alter described the potential for future economic and technological partnership as “nearly limitless.”

Addressing regional security, he also detailed a three-pronged strategy currently being employed to combat international criminal networks, which consists of blocking the flow of narcotics moving through Paraguayan territory, while dismantling the infrastructure of criminal organizations, and ensuring that investigations lead to successful prosecutions and firm convictions.

The Charge d’Affaires further underscored that the new agreement between the two countries does not include the establishment of a US military base or a permanent troop presence in Paraguay. Instead, it provides for the temporary arrival of US Department of Defense civil and military personnel. These visits will be strictly limited to joint training exercises and capacity-building programs alongside Paraguayan forces.