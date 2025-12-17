Trump orders total blockade of Venezuela's tankers

17th Wednesday, December 2025 - 11:18 UTC Full article

Tankers currently in Venezuela risk seizure if departing, potentially causing a total paralysis of the country’s oil industry

US President Donald Trump ordered on Tuesday a “total and complete” naval blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers traveling to and from Venezuela, marking the most aggressive move against Caracas' energy sector to date. The announcement came after the recent seizure of a sanctioned vessel.

Citing the need to protect US interests, the President stated that the US fleet in the Caribbean —led by the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford— will continue to expand its presence.

“America will not allow Criminals, Terrorists or other Countries, to rob, threaten or harm our Nation,” Trump wrote. He further called for the return of “oil, land, and other assets” he alleges were stolen from the United States, asserting that the blockade would remain until these demands are met.

The move targets the “ghost fleet” of tankers Venezuela uses to circumvent existing financial sanctions. It is believed that this blockade could have devastating effects on Nicolás Maduro's Chavista regime.

With limited storage capacity, a total halt in exports could force Venezuela to shut down its oil fields. Additionally, sanctioned crude, already sold at a discount, faces further devaluation as risks for shipping companies soar. Most of Venezuela’s 930,000 barrels per day are currently exported to China; a blockade would sever this vital revenue stream. The blockade comes amid increased US military activity in the region.

“Maduro's illegitimate regime is using oil from these stolen oil fields to finance itself, narco-terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping,” Trump stated. US officials also linked a recently seized tanker to Iran and Hezbollah.

Energy experts suggest that the inclusion of specific shipping firms on sanctions lists is a “significant escalation.” Many vessels currently in Venezuelan ports may now be unable to leave without risk of seizure, potentially causing a total paralysis of the country’s primary industry.