Ecuadorean football star killed by hitmen

18th Thursday, December 2025 - 10:28 UTC Full article

Pineida and his partner died in the attack, but his mother survived

Barcelona Sporting Club defender Mario Pineida and his partner were slain by hitmen in Guayaquil on Wednesday afternoon. The footballer's mother, who had been shopping with the couple, was wounded in the attack but is out of danger.

According to local media, two gunmen on motorcycles followed Pineida's vehicle. When it stopped at a local shop, the attackers opened fire.

Police Colonel Edison Palacios told reporters that the evidence pointed to a “targeted attack” rather than a random robbery, as the shooters fled immediately without taking any belongings. There are no records of prior threats against the 33-year-old player, and no arrests have been made.

Pineida had three stints with Barcelona SC, appearing in 224 matches and winning two league titles. He was a key part of the squads that reached the Copa Libertadores semifinals in 2017 and 2021.

Additionally, He played for Brazil's Fluminense (winning the Campeonato Carioca in 2022) and earned eight caps for the Ecuadorian national team, including appearances in World Cup Qualifiers and the 2021 Copa América. Although he started the 2025 season as Barcelona's captain, his playing time had decreased lately. The club released a statement expressing “profound grief” over the killing, with tributes pouring in from across the continent, including Fluminense.

“Barcelona Sporting Club reports, with deep regret, that it has been officially notified of the death of our player Mario Pineida, following an attack against him,” the yellow team began on its social media accounts.

“In the coming hours, we will provide timely information about the events that will be held in his memory. For now, we ask our members, fans, and the public to say a prayer for the repose of his soul and for strength for his entire family at this time of immense pain,” the club added.

“Fluminense Football Club received with deep sadness the news of the death of Mario Pineida, an athlete who played for the club in 2022. Pineida arrived at Fluminense at the beginning of the season in which we were crowned champions of Rio de Janeiro. Fluminense expresses its solidarity with his family and friends,” posted the Brazilian club on social media.