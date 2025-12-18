Falklands, Government congratulates newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly

Reelected MLA Jack Ford has been named to the Executive Council and Chair of the Assembly. Photo: FITV

The Falkland Islands Government has congratulated all newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly following the General Election held on Thursday 11 December, followed by the swearing ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was an important moment for the Falklands’ community, marking the beginning of a new term and the start of the work ahead.

We are grateful to both returning and newly elected MLAs for putting themselves forward to represent the people of the Falkland Islands, and we look forward to working with the Assembly as it settles into its new term.

The official election results reflect the strong engagement of our community. We would like to thank everyone who took part in the process: Voters, candidates, election staff, and volunteers, for helping ensure a smooth and transparent election.

Andrea Clausen, Returning Officer said: “I would like to thank all candidates for the positive and respectful way in which they took part in this election. My thanks also go to the election team and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth, fair, and transparent process. Most importantly, thank you to every voter who took the time to participate. Your involvement is at the heart of our democracy, and your voice shapes the future of the Falkland Islands.”

Following the swearing-in, Members of the Legislative Assembly also completed the election of Members to the Executive Council. The results are as follows:

• MLA Jack Ford – elected to represent Camp

• MLA Lewis Clifton – elected to represent Stanley

• MLA Cheryl Roberts – elected as a Member of Executive Council

First Chair of Assembly

Likewise the newly elected 2025-2029 Assembly, in early business agreed to appoint MLA Jack Ford as the first Chair of the Legislative Assembly.

The duties of the Chair will, for the time being, remain as they were under the previous Assembly. Further discussions are ongoing regarding the operation of the new Assembly, the allocation of portfolios, and the respective roles and responsibilities of Members.

Work will continue over the coming period to agree the detailed arrangements for how this Assembly will function, and further updates will be provided in due course.