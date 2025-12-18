India and Argentina strike 2025-27 agricultural development agreement

Both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to a bilateral scientific partnership

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Argentina's National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) have signed a bilateral agreement on agricultural collaboration in natural resource management and sustainable agronomy, encompassing zero tillage, mechanization, micro-irrigation, and fertigation.

The pact also covers plant and animal biotechnology, livestock improvement, production technologies for temperate and tropical crops, digital agriculture, biosecurity and phytosanitary measures, and value chain development.

Implementation will be carried out through joint research, germplasm exchange, expert participation, structured training programs, and study visits to cover greenhouse vegetable production, floriculture, and temperate zone fruits.

Similarly, it extends to areas of post-harvest physiology, functional food development, veterinary diagnostics, precision livestock farming, waste utilization technologies, animal feed improvement through microorganisms, digital agriculture, and sanitary and phytosanitary systems, it was explained.

The exchange of germplasm will include soybeans, sunflowers, corn, blueberries, citrus fruits, wild papaya, and guava species, and selected horticultural crops, the authorities also mentioned.

The Indian Ministry added that both countries were also deepening cooperation in oilseed and legume value chains, agricultural mechanization, and horticulture value chain development with infrastructure and seed exchange.

In terms of plant and animal health, region-specific foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) eradication strategies and greater collaboration in locust surveillance and control are planned through technical exchanges and best practices.

Additionally, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to a bilateral scientific partnership and agreed to conduct annual monitoring and review to ensure effective implementation and progress.