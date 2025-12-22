CFK recovering after emergency surgery

CFK was expected to be discharged early Monday

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is recovering at the Otamendi Sanatorium in Buenos Aires following successful emergency surgery for acute appendicitis. The 72-year-old Peronist leader, who is currently serving a six-year sentence under house arrest, was rushed to the medical facility on Saturday afternoon after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

According to a press release signed by Dr. Marisa Lanfranconi, CFK, underwent laparoscopic surgery on Saturday evening. The procedure confirmed a diagnosis of appendicitis with localized peritonitis.

The clinic's Sunday morning update noted that the patient was “progressing favorably,” having experienced no postsurgery complications. Laparoscopic recovery is typically brief, ranging from one to three days. CFK was expected to be discharged as early as Monday.

The hospitalization marks the first time CFK has left her apartment in the Constitución neighborhood since she began serving her sentence on June 17. Because she is under house arrest for her conviction in the “Vialidad” corruption case, her legal team had to obtain urgent judicial authorization for the transfer.

The emergency came amid tightening detention conditions, including the mandatory use of an electronic anklet, stricter limits on the duration and number of daily visitors at her home, plus being allowed to go to the building's terrace for a maximum of two hours a day.

As news of her condition spread, supporters gathered outside the clinic with flags and banners, chanting slogans of solidarity. A planned rally at her residence was suspended on Sunday to allow for her recovery.

This is not the first time the former president (2007–2015) has faced significant health issues. Her medical history includes a 2013 surgery for a subdural hematoma and a 2021 laparoscopic hysterectomy.

CFK continues to face further legal challenges, including the ongoing “Cuadernos” (bribes) trial, which currently holds hearings twice weekly.