General strike cripples Bolivia over so-called “Gasolinazo”

Thousands of miners, coca growers, and labor activists descended on the seat of government on Monday, marking the first day of a national general strike against Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira's decision to terminate fuel subsidies. The mobilization, led by the Bolivian Workers' Union (COB), has effectively paralyzed the capital and several other major departments.

The protests began in the early hours as regional delegations gathered in the highland city of El Alto before marching down to the center of La Paz. Protesters successfully reached the perimeter of Plaza Murillo, the country's political heart, which remains heavily fortified by police units and metal barricades.

In Cochabamba, transport unions joined the movement, using vehicles to create barricades that have blocked the main avenues of the city’s northern district. Similar reports of unrest and road closures have emerged from the mining hub of Potosí, where regional leaders warned that tactics will “intensify” unless the government repeals Decree 5503.

Tensions reached a boiling point on Monday evening following a failed attempt at dialogue at the Casa Grande del Pueblo (the presidential palace). COB Executive Secretary Mario Argollo and miners' leader Andrés Paye reported that they arrived for a scheduled meeting with the executive branch, only to find President Paz and his ministers absent.

“Do not mock the miners,” warned Paye, executive secretary of the FSTMB (miners' federation). “If you saw us peaceful today, you are mistaken. The Miners' Federation does not go out to tickle people.”

Paz held a separate meeting earlier in the day with approximately 40 social organizations supporting his decree. This split has led labor leaders to accuse the government of “buying off” specific sectors to undermine the strike's legitimacy.

Following the failed meeting, union leaders announced a “radicalization” of pressure tactics for Tuesday. While the government is reportedly considering declaring December 26 a national holiday to diffuse public anger, the COB has vowed to remain on the roads.

“We are going to change the methodology and strategy,” Paye noted, suggesting that the strike may evolve from street marches to more permanent road blockades across the national highway system.