Regional aviation milestones in Paraguay and Uruguay

The aviation sectors in Paraguay and Uruguay achieved significant milestones on Monday. Asunción's Silvio Pettirossi Airport set a new record number of passengers, while Montevideo's Carrasco completed a multi-million-dollar technological overhaul.

Paraguay's National Civil Aviation Authority (DINAC) confirmed on Monday that Silvio Pettirossi International Airport has officially surpassed its all-time passenger record. Before the 2025 calendar year has even concluded, the airport recorded 1,285,623 passengers, eclipsing the previous high-water mark set in 2019.

Nelson Mendoza, head of DINAC, attributed the surge to a combination of factors, including market confidence stemming from the return of legacy carriers and the entry of new airlines to the Paraguayan market, coupled with the country's growth as a hub for major international events. Mendoza also noted Paraguay’s growing reputation as a secure destination for foreign capital, which has stimulated executive and scientific travel.

“This is undoubtedly the year of national aviation,” Mendoza stated, emphasizing that the growth reflects a management strategy focused on service optimization and regional connectivity.

Across the River Plate, Carrasco has successfully installed a state-of-the-art ILS CAT IIIb system, designed to allow safe aircraft landings in near-zero visibility conditions.

The project, led by Aeropuertos Uruguay, involved a US$20 million investment and a year of construction. The upgrade includes advanced radio navigation technology that guides pilots directly to the runway when visual contact is impossible.

Additionally, an LED lighting system featuring nearly 2,000 lights was placed along the runway, as well as a high-precision weather station with sensors strategically positioned to provide real-time atmospheric data.

Aeropuertos Uruguay General Manager Jorge Navarro stated that the system puts Carrasco “on a par” with major global hubs like London, Paris, and Madrid. “We expect it to be fully operational by next winter,” Navarro underlined. The new system is expected to drastically reduce flight cancellations, diversions, and delays caused by the heavy fog common in the region.