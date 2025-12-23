Russia evacuates diplomatic families from Venezuela

Witnesses in Caracas saw a motorcade outside the Russian Embassy

Russia has reportedly begun evacuating the families of its diplomats from Venezuela as tensions with the United States reach a volatile peak. According to the Associated Press (AP), citing a European intelligence source, the operation began on Friday and involves women and children.

The intelligence source indicated that Russian Foreign Ministry officials are assessing the situation in the South American nation in “very grim tones.” Additionally, witnesses in Caracas on Monday morning observed over 10 vehicles with diplomatic plates gathered outside the Russian Embassy.

The evacuation follows a series of aggressive military and economic measures by President Donald Trump's administration in the Caribbean.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil confirmed a recent phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, who reportedly reaffirmed Moscow's “comprehensive support and solidarity” and condemned Washington's moves as “acts of piracy.”

Russia and China have reportedly backed Venezuela’s request for an urgent UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday to address the US naval presence and the risk of “extrajudicial executions” at sea.

Venezuela has also received offers of “all-encompassing cooperation” from Iran to combat what Foreign Minister Gil described as U.S.-led “international terrorism.”

Also on Monday, Gil read out a formal letter from President Nicolás Maduro addressed to 194 world leaders and the United Nations, denouncing what he called the White House's “state piracy” in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.