Bolsonaro cleared for Xmas Day surgery

24th Wednesday, December 2025 - 10:30 UTC Full article

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre De Moraes on Tuesday authorized former President Jair Bolsonaro to be hospitalized on Wednesday to undergo hernia surgery recommended by private doctors and Federal Police experts.

Bolsonaro is scheduled to leave the detention facilities where he is serving his 27-year prison sentence for masterminding the Jan. 8, 2023, uprising to undergo surgery on Christmas Day at the DF Star Hospital in Brasília.

The retired Army captain will undergo surgery to treat an inguinal hernia and persistent hiccups. The hospitalization is expected to last five to seven days, according to his lawyers.

Bolsonaro is being held in a room at the Federal Police Headquarters in the federal capital. During his hospitalization, he will be monitored by Federal Police agents. De Moraes has ruled that the Federal Police must transport and provide security for Bolsonaro in a “discreet” manner.

In addition, the former president will be under 24-hour surveillance, with two agents stationed at his door, as well as other teams inside and outside the hospital.

The judge also prohibited cell phones, computers, and electronic devices from entering Bolsonaro's room.

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro was the only companion authorized to remain in the hospital. Other visits may only occur with De Moraes' authorization. (Source: Agencia Brasil)