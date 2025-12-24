Canadian carrier's rapid expansion boosts Embraer's performance

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced Tuesday the delivery of the 50th E195-E2 jet to Canadian carrier Porter Airlines, marking one of the most aggressive fleet expansions in the North American aviation sector.

Since receiving its first E2 jet in December 2022, Toronto-based Porter Airlines has quickly solidified its position as a major regional player. The airline currently holds firm orders for 75 aircraft, with purchase rights for an additional 25 units, potentially bringing the total fleet to 100 jets.

The expansion has allowed Porter to transition from a regional carrier focused on short-haul turboprop flights to a transcontinental competitor. Over the past three years, Porter has been recognized as the fastest-growing airline in North America, leveraging the E2's range to launch service into the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The delivery of the 50th aircraft coincides with Porter's ambitious winter schedule. The airline is launching 13 new routes connecting major Canadian hubs —including Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal— to sun destinations such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Nassau, Grand Cayman, and Liberia (Costa Rica).

The Embraer E195-E2 is the largest and most fuel-efficient member of the E-Jet family. According to Embraer, the model offers a 29% reduction in fuel consumption compared to previous generations, for a range of over 5,500 kilometers (3,000 nautical miles), enabling nonstop transcontinental flights, in a “two-by-two” seating configuration with no middle seats, which aligns with Porter's premium economy service model.

“The introduction of the E2 into our fleet is allowing us to drive these efforts,” said Michael Deluce, President and CEO of Porter Airlines. He noted that the aircraft was central to the company’s strategy of providing a high-end experience that includes complimentary beer, wine in glassware, and free Wi-Fi.

The Porter delivery adds to a banner year for the Brazilian manufacturer. Embraer reported a record order backlog of US$31.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, the highest in the company's history.

Beyond Porter, Embraer has secured significant orders from the Latam Group, TrueNoord, and Helvetic Airways, reinforcing the E2's dominance in the 100-to-150-seat market segment.