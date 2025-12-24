Kast and Noboa discuss “humanitarian corridor” for Venezuelan immigrants to return home

Following a high-level summit at the Carondelet Palace in Quito on Tuesday, Chilean President-elect José Antonio Kast and Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa have signaled a unified front on the South American migration crisis. Both leaders discussed Kast's proposal to establish a “humanitarian corridor” to facilitate the return of undocumented Venezuelan migrants to their home country.

In a post-meeting press conference, Kast detailed his plan to coordinate efforts with Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Colombia to create a secure transit route for migrants currently residing illegally in the Southern Cone and Andean regions.

“What we have proposed on this tour is to see how a humanitarian corridor can be created for people who are in Chile, Peru, and Ecuador illegally so that they can return to their homeland,” Kast stated.

He also called Nicolás Maduro's Bolivarian regime to “open its borders so that those who want to return can do so.” While Kast did not explicitly mention Noboa's response, he noted that both leaders share the “same feeling” regarding the Venezuelan government, which he characterized as a dictatorship under an “illegitimate ruler.”

Beyond migration, Kast and Noboa focused heavily on the rise of transnational organized crime, reviewing mechanisms to share intelligence and resources against regional criminal syndicates. “Security will give us freedom, and freedom will protect our democracies,” Kast remarked.

The Ecuadorean Presidency confirmed that the agenda also touched on fiscal order, inflation reduction, and the design of public policies. During his trip, Kast also met with local port and real estate investors, signaling a focus on private sector growth.

It was Kast’s second international trip since his December 14 election victory, following a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires. The itinerary highlights a clear strategic shift for Chile’s incoming administration. Kast noted that while Gabriel Boric Font remains the sitting president until March 11, 2026, he was “anticipating and advancing the work” to establish ties with ideological allies. Next month, Kast is due in Lima for talks with President José Jerí.

Additionally, Kast urged Colombian President Gustavo Petro to “understand the humanitarian crisis” and intercede with Caracas, acknowledging that Colombia’s cooperation is geographically essential for any land-based corridor.

Questioned about current US military maneuvers in the Caribbean, Kast declined to criticize Washington, stating it was not Chile's place to comment on another country affected by the “negative effects generated by the dictatorial government of Venezuela.”