Looking ahead to 2026: a message to our readers

24th Wednesday, December 2025 - 09:45 UTC

As the year draws to a close, everyone at MercoPress extends its best wishes to readers and subscribers across the region and beyond. The holiday season offers a moment to pause, take stock, and look ahead with perspective.

Throughout the year, MercoPress has continued to observe and cover Latin America, the South Atlantic, and Mercosur from an independent standpoint, with a focus on context, continuity, and factual reporting. Our aim has remained unchanged: to report on the region as it is, without shortcuts or imposed narratives, and with respect for its political, economic, and social complexity.

We are grateful to our readers for their sustained interest, and to those partners and sponsors whose discreet support makes it possible to maintain this editorial independence and long-term coverage.

As we move into the coming year, we reaffirm our commitment to clear, accurate, and regionally grounded journalism, attentive to developments that shape the present and will define what comes next.

Season’s greetings, and a Happy 2026.

— The MercoPress Team