Bolsonaro remains hospitalized after hernia surgery

26th Friday, December 2025 - 10:20 UTC

A new procedure on Bolsonaro might be deemed necessary on Dec. 29

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro remains under heavy guard at the DF Star Hospital in Brasília following a three-hour surgical procedure to repair a bilateral inguinal hernia. The surgery, performed on Christmas Day, was described by medical staff as successful and without immediate complications.

The procedure was led by general surgeon Claudio Birolini and cardiologist Brasil Caiado. According to the medical team, the surgery addressed a significant hernia on Bolsonaro’s right side and a developing one on the left.

While the repair was successful, the 70-year-old former leader is currently suffering from persistent hiccup attacks, a complication that has affected him during previous hospitalizations. Physicians have optimized his medication and adjusted his diet to manage the hiccups.

If the condition does not improve by Monday, the team is considering an anesthetic blockade of the phrenic nerve. Birolini warned that this invasive procedure entails the risk of temporary diaphragm paralysis, which would necessitate artificial respiratory support until the anesthetic wears off.

Bolsonaro’s hospitalization was authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre De Moraes. The former president is currently serving a 27-year and three-month prison sentence for his role in the attempted coup d'état of January 8, 2023. Hence, Bolsonaro's room is permanently monitored by two Federal Police officers.

Per court order, only his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, and a maximum of two additional visitors are allowed in the room at any time.

When questioned about recommending a transition to house arrest for recovery, Dr. Caiado stated the team is taking a “step-by-step” approach, calling any premature recommendation “imprudent.”

Bolsonaro is expected to remain hospitalized for five to seven days, with physiotherapy scheduled to begin on Friday. In addition to hernia recovery, doctors may perform a new endoscopy to evaluate chronic issues, including esophagitis, gastritis, and acid reflux.