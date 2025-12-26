Brazil eyes Italian weaponry to boost defense capabilities

The Italian missiles prevailed over India's offer of older equipment

Brazil's Army has made significant progress in acquiring a sophisticated anti-aircraft defense system, with Italy’s MBDA emerging as the primary candidate. The deal, valued at around US$600 million, aims to address a critical gap in the country's security infrastructure.

The acquisition centers on the EMADS (Enhanced Modular Air Defense Solutions) system, which would represent a major technological leap for Latin America, allowing Brazil to intercept high-altitude drones and cruise missiles.

South America's largest country's current surface-to-air capabilities are limited to targets below 3,000 meters (approx. 10,000 feet). The new system will significantly extend this ceiling.

The EMADS system uses the same family of missiles that will be deployed on the Navy’s new Tamandaré-class frigates, allowing for shared logistics and training across the Armed Forces.

The Army plans to deploy two artillery batteries—each equipped with 96 missiles—across three strategic locations: Jundiaí (in the State of São Paulo) to protect the nation's primary economic and industrial hub, and in Brasília to safeguard the federal capital and seat of government. A third location in the North is under consideration to shield strategic borders or resources in the Amazon.

Negotiations with Indian firms (BDL and BEL) stalled recently. According to military sources, India attempted to sell an older generation of the Akash system. The most modern Indian versions utilize Israeli technology, which India was reportedly hesitant to share.

Brazil insisted on a cutting-edge system with full technological transparency. Additionally, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration is now pursuing a direct government-to-government deal with Italy to streamline the process and ensure long-term support.

A critical component of the negotiation is the technological offset. Brazil is pushing for a transfer of technology that would empower Embraer Defense & Security to develop and manufacture advanced radar systems domestically.

By choosing EMADS, Brazil also gains “Soft Vertical Launch” technology. Unlike the Indian Akash (which requires the launcher to turn toward the threat), the CAMM missile is ejected cold and then ignites its motor in mid-air to point at the target, which allows for faster reaction times against “swarming” drone attacks or maneuvering cruise missiles.

As of December 2025, the naval program at the TKMS Estaleiro Brasil Sul shipyard is hitting peak production milestones, with the F200 Tamandaré frigate soon to enter service, while construction of the F202 Cunha Moreira began in late 2024 and is currently in the hull-block assembly stage. The F201 Jerônimo de Albuquerque has already been launched.