Honduras: Fraud allegations erupt as Nasry Asfura proclaimed President-elect

Asfura was declared the winner, albeit by a very narrow margin, allowing for legal challenges in the coming days

Honduras' National Electoral Council (CNE) declared conservative businessman Nasry “Tito” Asfura as the president-elect after 24 days of political deadlock and a contentious vote count, with opposition leaders vowing to challenge the outcome.

The proclamation, issued on Christmas Eve, consolidated a narrow victory for the National Party but has plunged the nation into a fresh cycle of protests and diplomatic friction.

The CNE confirmed the results of the November 30 general election, revealing a razor-thin margin: Nasry Asfura (National Party) - 40.27%; Salvador Nasralla (Liberal Party) - 39.53%; Rixi Moncada (the ruling LIBRE Party) - 19.19%

With a difference of just approximately 28,000 votes, the CNE’s plenary session determined it was “mathematically impossible” for the remaining uncounted ballots to alter the outcome. Asfura is scheduled to take office on January 27, 2026, for a four-year term.

Asfura, a 67-year-old construction magnate and former mayor of Tegucigalpa, campaigned on a pragmatic platform of infrastructure development and economic “reactivation.” Known by the nickname “Papi a la orden” (Daddy at your service), his victory is seen as a significant win for the regional right wing.

A defining feature of the race was the vocal support of US President Donald Trump, who endorsed Asfura days before the election. Trump's administration reportedly warned of potential aid cuts if Asfura did not win, a move outgoing President Xiomara Castro condemned as “external interference.”

Within minutes of the CNE’s announcement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Asfura, calling on all parties to “respect the confirmed results.”

However, Nasralla categorically rejected the announcement after leading in early preliminary counts. He contends that the electoral system was manipulated by a “pro-government algorithm” and cited thousands of “violated” tally sheets.

“The problem is solved by counting the votes in the urns. Stop deceiving the people,” Nasralla posted on social media. The Organization of American States (OAS), which monitored the election, expressed concern that the declaration was made before a full review of all inconsistent ballots was completed.

Argentine President Javier Milei celebrated the results on X, describing them as a “crushing defeat for narco-socialism” and a triumph for liberty in the Americas. Also recognizing Asfura's win was El Salvador.

On the other hand, former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, an advisor to Xiomara Castro, accused the CNE of “open illegality” and completing an “electoral coup.”

Nasralla is expected to file an Extraordinary Appeal for Annulment before the CNE within the next 72 hours. The candidate claims to have evidence of “ballot stuffing” in rural departments and a systematic failure in the biometric verification system. If the CNE rejects the appeal, the case will move to the Supreme Court's Constitutional Chamber. However, the opposition remains skeptical, claiming the court is “packed” with National Party sympathizers.